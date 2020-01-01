Democrats wind down impeachment case

Friday is the third and final day for Democrats to present their arguments in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. After this, White House lawyers will have 24 hours over three days to respond.

What are the main arguments? On Thursday, lead impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., focused on evidence from Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, suggesting Trump pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publicly announce an investigation into the dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Another impeachment manager, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, called Trump’s actions against Joe Biden, a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, an abuse of presidential power “because [Trump] knew it would be damaging to an opponent that was consistently beating him in the polls. And, therefore, it could help him get reelected in 2020.”

