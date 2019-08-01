Democrats want healthcare and income—but not guns—for all

Ten Democratic presidential candidates vied for the spotlight Thursday night, but no one dominated the stage for long. The three-hour debate on ABC and Univision zeroed in on healthcare and whether Medicare for All should replace private insurance. The 2020 White House hopefuls also presented their proposals for immigration reform, gun control, and education. President Donald Trump only came up 35 times, according to the website FiveThirtyEight.

Who said what? Former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner, challenged Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on the cost of their government-run healthcare plans, but he found himself on the defensive for much of the night. The second-tier candidates grasped for standout moments on hot-button topics. Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas said he would confiscate semi-automatic rifles, while entrepreneur Andrew Yang announced a $1,000-a-month giveaway to families as an experiment in universal income. Billionaire Tom Steyer will join the fray in the next debate scheduled for Oct. 15 in Ohio.

