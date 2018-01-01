Democrats vow action on gun control
by Kent Covington
Posted 3/24/21, 06:55 am
In the wake of Monday’s massacre at a Colorado supermarket that left 10 dead, Democrats are renewing their push to pass new gun control measures. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to bring a House bill requiring background checks for most gun sales and transfers to the Senate floor.
What opposition does the bill face? Senate Republicans, along with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, oppose the bill. Yet GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley said that doesn’t mean nothing can get done: "I think that we can make bipartisan, common sense, and constitutional progress on the issue of gun violence if we work together.”
It is unclear whether any of the bills currently up for consideration would have made a difference in the Colorado case as most of them involve tougher background checks. According to a police affidavit, the shooter had purchased a semi-automatic rifle six days earlier.
Dig Deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report in the Stew about Republicans’ struggle to unite on gun control.
Kent Covington
Kent is a reporter and news anchor for WORLD Radio. He spent nearly two decades in Christian and news/talk radio before joining WORLD in 2012. He resides in Atlanta, Ga. Follow him on Twitter @kentcovington.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Wed, 03/24/2021 01:24 am
"According to a police affidavit, the shooter had purchased a semi-automatic rifle six days earlier."
There will be some confusion over this. If I may, a little clarification.
Due to Federal regulations that don't quite make sense, there is a class of guns that most of us would think of as an "assault rifle," yet are classed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (the "ATF") as pistols. These firearms have barrels under 16" long, sometimes as short as 5". What looks like a shoulder stock at the rear of the gun is shorter and intended to brace against the forearm, not rest against the shooter's shoulder, and it's called a "brace" or "arm brace."
Most of these guns are based on the AR15 or the AK47, just shorter, and they have become very popular.
If you see one news account referring to the Boulder killer's gun as an AR15, another saying he used an AR15 pistol, and another simply saying he used a pistol or handgun, this is why.
And, by the way, the killer did also have a conventional handgun. I have not seen a news report saying which gun was used for the shootings. But by and large, in incidents of this type, it's the gun that looks like a military assault weapon that gets all the attention.
Cyborg3Posted: Wed, 03/24/2021 02:05 am
If they are serious about getting to the "root cause" maybe they should look at his background (his family immigration), his mental issues, how much he played video games, his affiliation with radicals, his social media content, and anything else that may provide clues to the killings.
Obviously, the Democrats won't let a good crisis go to waste, so they will use it to push gun control legislation. If Senator Grassly wants any political future, he should understand that millions of dollars will pour in to his primary challenger should he entertain any idea of gun control legislation.
As Jesus had his disciples take the sword the second time he sent them out after their training period, so we should protect ourselves as we go out into dangerous places with the gospel. A gun could be that protection, so we should stand up for our Second Amendment rights. Some liberal Christians don't like this interpretation, but it is biblical if you look at it in scripture.
The Democrats want to take away police protection and gun rights for the common working class. The extremely rich will always have their bodyguards and other protection but not so the black Christian man going to that Bible study in the "hood". He is left without both the police and the gun for protection if the Democrats have their way. It is time to stand up to this insanity!
CaptTeePosted: Wed, 03/24/2021 08:43 am
"Gun control" is based on the unconstitutional idea of "Guilty until proven innocent!"
It is as logical as arguing that we should cut off people's hands because they "might" beat their spouse!