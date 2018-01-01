Democrats vow action on gun control

In the wake of Monday’s massacre at a Colorado supermarket that left 10 dead, Democrats are renewing their push to pass new gun control measures. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to bring a House bill requiring background checks for most gun sales and transfers to the Senate floor.

What opposition does the bill face? Senate Republicans, along with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, oppose the bill. Yet GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley said that doesn’t mean nothing can get done: "I think that we can make bipartisan, common sense, and constitutional progress on the issue of gun violence if we work together.”

It is unclear whether any of the bills currently up for consideration would have made a difference in the Colorado case as most of them involve tougher background checks. According to a police affidavit, the shooter had purchased a semi-automatic rifle six days earlier.

