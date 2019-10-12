The Sift Here’s what we’re Sifting today

Democrats unveil impeachment articles

by Harvest Prude
Posted 12/10/19, 12:47 pm

WASHINGTON—House Democratic leaders accuse President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress in two articles of impeachment. The introduction of the articles on Tuesday follows more than two months of investigations.

What do the articles of impeachment conclude? They accuse Trump of attempting to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political enemies, rather than focusing on the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democratic leaders of key investigating committees said the president’s actions toward Ukraine violated the Constitution by using his office for personal political gain. The Judiciary Committee will debate the articles and likely recommend them for a floor vote by the end of this week. If the House votes to impeach as expected, a trial in the Republican-majority Senate likely will happen next month.

In response to the announcement, Trump tweeted, “To impeach a President … who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political madness!”

Dig deeper: Read my report in The Sift on the marathon hearing lawmakers held on Monday examining the evidence for impeachment.

Harvest Prude

Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.

Comments

  • Sondance
    Posted: Tue, 12/10/2019 03:10 pm

    " They accuse Trump of attempting to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political enemies, rather than focusing on the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election "

    Can you exapnd on  how thsi sentence tells us what are the specific findings. "...attempting to pressure Ukraine... rather than focus on the findings of..." is not clear.

    thanks

  • news2me
    Posted: Tue, 12/10/2019 07:10 pm

    I agree. I had to read that several times and just gave up understanding what it means.

    If it is exactly what they said, then it's just nonsense coming from Dems. Which is understandable because it is NOT understandable. :-)

  • news2me
    Posted: Tue, 12/10/2019 07:07 pm

    It is madness. It's called Trump Derangement Syndrome. And Pelosi and minions have is REAL BAD.

