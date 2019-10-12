Democrats unveil impeachment articles

WASHINGTON—House Democratic leaders accuse President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress in two articles of impeachment. The introduction of the articles on Tuesday follows more than two months of investigations.

What do the articles of impeachment conclude? They accuse Trump of attempting to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political enemies, rather than focusing on the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democratic leaders of key investigating committees said the president’s actions toward Ukraine violated the Constitution by using his office for personal political gain. The Judiciary Committee will debate the articles and likely recommend them for a floor vote by the end of this week. If the House votes to impeach as expected, a trial in the Republican-majority Senate likely will happen next month.

In response to the announcement, Trump tweeted, “To impeach a President … who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political madness!”

