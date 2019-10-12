Democrats, Trump consent to trade deal

WASHINGTON—House Democrats announced Tuesday they have come to an agreement with the White House to pass a revised trade deal involving the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The three countries made a trade pact to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement more than a year ago. Since then, the White House has negotiated with lawmakers to bring the agreement known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to a vote. All three countries must ratify the deal separately, and Mexico has already done so.

What are the terms of the USMCA? It includes rules for how various products move to and from the three countries. The pact requires automakers to use a higher percentage of American-made parts. The revisions Democrats sought included stronger enforcement mechanisms, labor standards, and environmental provisions. U.S. trade officials are meeting in Mexico City with their counterparts from Mexico and Canada for a signing ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

