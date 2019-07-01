Democrats to debate Tuesday night
by Harvest Prude
Posted 7/30/19, 11:51 am
The two leading progressives among the Democratic presidential hopefuls will face off in Detroit on Tuesday night with eight other 2020 candidates in the party’s second set of debates. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have staked out far-left positions on student debt forgiveness and single-payer healthcare but so far have avoided going after each other. The Democrats are once again divided into two debates that will air Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on CNN.
How will these debates differ from the last ones? Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who did not meet the polling and donation qualifications for last month’s first round, will be on the stage Tuesday. Five candidates still haven’t made the cut: U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachussetts, billionaire Tom Steyer, former U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska, former U.S. Rep. Joe Sestak of Pennsylvania, and Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam. On Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden will once again share a stage with Sen. Kamala Harris of California. Harris made headlines last time for attacking Biden’s record on racial issues.
Dig deeper: Read WORLD’s coverage of nights one and two of the first Democratic debates. CNN has fun facts on each candidate, including that Marianne Williamson officiated Elizabeth Taylor’s marriage to her seventh husband, Larry Fortensky, in 1991. The marriage lasted five years.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Tue, 07/30/2019 05:25 pm
I think the Dem candidates are on something worth further exploration, with their proposals to give money to various and sundry groups of “offended” or victimized peoples.
Is it really much of a stretch to say “we” (the Nation, that is) owe descendants of slaves reparations? And what about Native Americans? Europeans stole a whole continent from them. Maybe the descendants of early Irish, Italian, or Polish immigrants, all of whom faced great deprivation because of discrimination and bigotry. Gays, of course, because they’ve been picked on and abused throughout history. “Slow” or developmentally disabled persons, for the same reasons, and most all disabled people for that matter.
But still, these don’t began to cover all the people who have been unfairly pushed to the back or denied their due.
What about teachers who gave the stimulus to those who have become extremely rich? Should they not share, if their students went on to gain great wealth? Again, when successful people achieve great things, do they do it completely unaided? Everyone who ever worked for a millionaire, from janitors to top aides, should get a share of that millionaire’s fortune.
Veterans? Of course! Defending freedom at risk to life and limb, for the measly military pay? I got less than $200 a month for my 13 months getting shot at in VietNam, and I’ve heard military pay back in WW 2 was less than $50 a month for lower ranks. Place a value on your freedom, then share your wealth with all who ensured it! And for the descendants of those killed in combat, at least a million each.
Those who owe for college loans? Of course! Why should we ever expect people to take on debt and then have to pay it back by themselves?
My point is, everyone, in some way has been abused or deprived by the system, and it’s time we made it right. Never fear, I have the solution:
Crank up the US Mint printing presses, and pound out stacks and truckloads and trainloads of nice crisp genuine $100 bills. Package them up in cartons of 10,000–that is $1,000,000–and distribute them to EVERY MAN, WOMAN, and CHILD, citizen or alien, legal or not. EVERYONE!
Think of the benefits! Crime stops overnight! Because if you’re a millionaire you have no need to steal, right? No one hungry, no one without a decent roof over their head. No one without healthcare No one who wants an education is stopped by lack of money.
Now, admittedly, there will be a rather crazy adjustment period, when hamburgers might sell for $10,000 for a short time, but we will get past that. And everyone will be free to make their own choices, whether carefully considered or extremely stupid. Some will end up with nice homes, some will inject or snort their money away. Some will blow their dollars on counterfeit Rolexes and fake gold chains, some will own their own businesses.
But everyone will get an equal chance, and determine for themselves how they end up.
How could anyone complain about that?
XionPosted: Tue, 07/30/2019 06:03 pm
Not a word of truth will be spoken the entire night.