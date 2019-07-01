Democrats to debate Tuesday night

The two leading progressives among the Democratic presidential hopefuls will face off in Detroit on Tuesday night with eight other 2020 candidates in the party’s second set of debates. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have staked out far-left positions on student debt forgiveness and single-payer healthcare but so far have avoided going after each other. The Democrats are once again divided into two debates that will air Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on CNN.

How will these debates differ from the last ones? Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who did not meet the polling and donation qualifications for last month’s first round, will be on the stage Tuesday. Five candidates still haven’t made the cut: U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachussetts, billionaire Tom Steyer, former U.S. Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska, former U.S. Rep. Joe Sestak of Pennsylvania, and Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam. On Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden will once again share a stage with Sen. Kamala Harris of California. Harris made headlines last time for attacking Biden’s record on racial issues.

CNN has fun facts on each candidate, including that Marianne Williamson officiated Elizabeth Taylor's marriage to her seventh husband, Larry Fortensky, in 1991. The marriage lasted five years.