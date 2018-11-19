Democrats sue to unseat acting attorney general
by Harvest Prude
Posted 11/19/18, 12:31 pm
WASHINGTON—Three Senate Democrats filed a lawsuit Monday attempting to block Matthew Whitaker’s appointment as acting U.S. attorney general. Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island argue that Whitaker’s interim appointment violates the Constitution because the Senate did not confirm him to the post. This is not the first legal challenge to the appointment since President Donald Trump replaced Attorney General Jeff Sessions with Whitaker, who was Sessions’ chief of staff. Maryland’s attorney general filed a lawsuit last Tuesday asking a federal judge to give the job to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, next in line for the position, instead.
On Wednesday, the Department of Justice defended Whitaker’s appointment in a memo arguing that the 1998 Federal Vacancies Reform Act allows the president to temporarily fill a position without Senate confirmation.
Read more from The Sift
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Mon, 11/19/2018 04:02 pm
Sorry, but I don’t think Hirono, Blumenthal, and Whitehouse should be allowed to sue anyone. These 3 among the most ridiculously hypocritical in the Senate, imo.
news2mePosted: Mon, 11/19/2018 07:46 pm
No, no, Rod must go.
If the Dems had their way, they would appoint all the people.
A man who says he has secretly been recording Trump should NOT be in the W.H.