Democrats search for answers after House setback

Democrats’ edge over the GOP in the House of Representatives could shrink from 35 seats to 17 once all the votes are counted. On a Thursday caucus conference call, moderate Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., who holds a narrow lead in her district, denounced her colleagues for ruining the election by pushing for socialism and defunding the police, Politico reported. Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York tweeted that poor digital outreach caused the setback. She pushed for even more hard-left messaging.

What exactly happened in the House elections? Republicans flipped back several seats Democrats had captured in the 2018 “blue wave.” GOP candidates ousted incumbents in states such as Florida, Iowa, and Minnesota.

Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s analysis of the House results in The Stew.