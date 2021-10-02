Democrats scrutinize Trump’s election tweets

Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will continue at least through Thursday afternoon. After closing arguments, senators will have a total of four hours to question both sides.

What has happened so far? On Wednesday, the second day of the proceedings, impeachment managers detailed months of tweets and remarks by the former president that they said culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. They called Trump the “inciter in chief.” His defense lawyers maintain he neither called for nor expected violence. And most Senate Republicans say they’ve seen nothing that proves the former president’s guilt.

