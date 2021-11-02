Democrats rest impeachment case

Former President Donald Trump’s defense team will take the floor once again on Friday. Democratic impeachment managers on Thursday wrapped up their argument that rioters who invaded the Capitol were acting on the president’s orders.

Have they managed to sway any Republicans? Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said he thought new evidence actually hinders their case. “Groups of people were preparing for weeks to assault the Capitol, which I think hurts their argument, and I also think wasn’t available to them when they passed the impeachment resolution and said this was all about the president,” Blunt said.

The trial is scheduled to break at sundown on Friday, reconvening on Sunday. The proceedings could finish with a vote this weekend.

