Trump calls for peaceful transition of power

In his first tweet since Twitter suspended his account as his supporters rioted in the Capitol, President Donald Trump acknowledged his presidency would end in 13 days. In a recorded speech, he urged Americans to work together to reform elections, end the pandemic, and restore the economy. Earlier in the day, Democratic leaders in Congress called for Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to end Trump’s term early. Many lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have accused Trump of inciting his supporters to violence on Wednesday. Facebook and Instagram have banned the president from the platform at least until Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

How are things winding down in the administration? Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao became the first Cabinet member to resign on Thursday in protest of the chaos the day before. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos quit later in the day. Several other staff in the White House also stepped down. Trump’s former acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, resigned on Wednesday from his post as special envoy to Northern Ireland. “I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” he told CNBC. “Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in.”

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.