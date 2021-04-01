Democrats push for ballooning Supreme Court

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., are helming efforts to up the number of high court justices from nine to 13. Lawmakers in the House and Senate introduced bills to expand the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Will anything actually change? The bill is not expected to get much traction in the Senate, where Republicans and some moderate Democrats oppose the idea. While President Joe Biden has said in the past he is “not a fan” of changing the court’s composition, the White House last week created a bipartisan commission to study court reforms and report back within six months. Republicans are calling it an assault on the federal judiciary.

