Democrats pick up Kentucky governorship

Incumbent Matt Bevin conceded on Thursday to Andy Beshear to finally settle last week’s election for Kentucky’s governor. Vote tallies showed Beshear, a Democrat and the state’s attorney general, leading by less than 0.4 percentage points over the current Republican governor. Election officials double-checked the totals at Bevin’s request on Tuesday.

Doesn’t Kentucky lean Republican? President Donald Trump carried the state in a landslide in 2016, and Bevin leaned on the president’s popularity in his reelection campaign. But the governor made enemies over his response to teacher strikes and by scaling back the state’s Medicaid expansion.

