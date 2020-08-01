Democrats officially nominate Biden

Delegates from every state cast their votes remotely on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, formally nominating former Vice President Joe Biden as the party’s presidential candidate. Biden and his family celebrated from a school library near his home in Wilmington, Del. He will deliver his acceptance speech on Thursday night, while vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will speak tonight.

What were the highlights of the night? The second day continued with a theme of unity and focused on criticism of President Donald Trump’s leadership. Former President Bill Clinton warned voters that Trump will “blame, bully, and belittle” for another four years if he returns to office, while Biden will “build back better.” Biden’s wife, Jill, ended the night with a speech praising her husband’s leadership, saying he would “bring us together and make us whole.”

