Democrats nominate Kamala Harris as vice president

The California senator of Jamaican and Indian descent became the first black woman and the first Asian American on a major-party ticket Wednesday night. Harris' speech included personal stories of her upbringing as she urged voters to reject the leadership of President Donald Trump, who “turns our tragedies into political weapons.” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will deliver his acceptance speech tonight on the last day of the virtual convention.

Who were the other speakers? Wednesday’s rundown included prominent Democrats who urged people to vote. Former President Barack Obama said Trump has shown no interest in taking the job seriously and told voters “to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure.” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Biden's former challenger during the primaries, endorsed his candidacy, while former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged viewers to “vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line because they are.”

