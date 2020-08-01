Democrats nominate Harris for vice president

The U.S. senator of Jamaican and Indian descent became the first black woman and the first Asian American on a major party presidential ticket Wednesday night. Kamala Harris' acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention included personal stories of her upbringing as she urged voters to reject the leadership of President Donald Trump, who she said “turns our tragedies into political weapons.” Former Vice President Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic nomination for president tonight, as the virtual convention wraps up.

Who were the other speakers? Wednesday’s lineup included prominent Democrats who urged people to vote. Former President Barack Obama said Trump has shown no interest in taking the job of president seriously and told voters “to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, one of Biden's top challengers during the primaries, endorsed his candidacy, while former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the party’s nominee in 2016, urged viewers to “vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line because they are.”

Dig deeper: Read Jamie Dean’s journal on the planned presidential debates ahead of the election.