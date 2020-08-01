Democrats kickstart virtual national convention

The convention began Monday night with the usual cheering crowds replaced by video speeches as Democrats unified behind Joe Biden’s candidacy. Actress Eva Longoria Bastón served as the host and guests included the family members of George Floyd, whose death sparked nationwide protests against systemic racism.

What are the key takeaways? Several of the speakers highlighted the Trump administration’s record as an urgent reason for Biden to win. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused the current administration of mismanaging the pandemic, while former first lady Michelle Obama said Trump is "in over his head" and urged voters to turn out for Biden “like our lives depend on it.” Four high-profile Republicans, including former Environmental Protection Agency chief Christie Todd Whitman and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, declared their support for Biden.

