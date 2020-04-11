Democrats keep House control

Democrats’ hope of significantly expanding their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives had not materialized as of early Wednesday. Republicans flipped two seats in Florida’s 26th and 27th districts.

Where else was looking good for Republicans? In a race still too close to call, the GOP was on track to keep Virginia’s 5th District, one of the open seats Democrats hoped to pick up. GOP Rep. Jeff Van Drew was also leading in a close race in New Jersey against Democrat Amy Kennedy. In other good news for Republicans, Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota lost to Republican Michelle Fischbach, Stephanie Bice beat Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma, and Nicole Malliotakis seemed likely to oust freshman Democrat Rep. Max Rose from his New York seat.

