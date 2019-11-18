Democrats hold onto Louisiana governorship
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 11/18/19, 09:48 am
Incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards won a second term in Louisiana on Saturday. He defeated Republican businessman Eddie Rispone with 51 percent of the vote.
How did he pull off the close victory? President Donald Trump visited Louisiana three times in support of Rispone, but Edwards isn’t a typical Democratic candidate. The U.S. Military Academy graduate opposes most gun restrictions and signed a bill protecting unborn babies from abortion after they have a detectable heartbeat. Trump still has strong support in Louisiana and is expected to carry the state in next year’s election.
Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report in The Sift about Edwards signing the heartbeat bill into law in late May.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Mon, 11/18/2019 02:42 pm
As the article says, Governor Edwards is far from being a typical Democrat. In fact, one could wonder why he chooses to stay in the party of abortion and gun control.
The answer might be, “cultural Democrats.” There are many in this Nation, particularly in the South. Just as there are “cultural Christians,” those who continue to identify themselves as Christians but no longer believe in the core tenets, there are “cultural Democrats.”
They have not moved away from traditional principles of the mid-20th century Democratic Party, but the Democratic Party has definitely moved away from them.
I could see a new political party forming: It could draw conservatives out of a Republican Party that has been largely electing RINO’s—Trump being the exception who has totally offended the professional-politician Republicans. And this new party could pull the remaining social conservatives and moderates out of a Democratic Party that rapidly grows more radical.