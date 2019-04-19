Democrats demand action on Mueller report

Unsatisfied with Attorney General William Barr’s decision not to prosecute President Donald Trump, House Democrats issued a subpoena Friday for special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report. Barr released a redacted version of the report to Congress and the public Thursday. Following a two-year investigation, Mueller concluded that Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and that the Trump campaign did not collaborate with those efforts, but he declined to make a decision about whether the president obstructed the inquiry. Barr said there’s not enough evidence to prove obstruction, but Democrats in Congress want to decide for themselves.

“It now falls to Congress to determine the full scope of that alleged misconduct and to decide what steps we must take going forward,” said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. He expects the Justice Department to comply with the subpoena by May 1.

“As we continue to review the report, one thing is clear: Attorney General Barr presented a conclusion that the president did not obstruct justice while Mueller’s report appears to undercut that finding,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a joint statement Thursday.

Trump and Republican lawmakers said the report exonerated the president and it’s time for the country and Congress to move on. “What you're seeing is unprecedented desperation from the left,” tweeted Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. “There was no collusion. It’s over.”