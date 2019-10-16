Democrats debate abortion, impeachment, healthcare
by Harvest Prude
Posted 10/16/19, 12:26 pm
The top 12 Democratic presidential candidates found common ground during Tuesday night’s debate over their support for abortion and impeaching President Donald Trump. Former Vice President Joe Biden and others said they wanted to codify Roe v. Wade into law so the U.S. Supreme Court could not overturn it in the future. CNN and The New York Times moderated the debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. The next debate is scheduled for Nov. 20.
Who stood out? After her steady rise in the polls, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts came under fire for her “Medicare for All” plan. She refused to say whether it would increase taxes for middle-class Americans, insisting only that “costs will go down.” Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who appeared on the debate stage after having a heart attack two weeks ago, admitted that taxes would go up for nearly everyone under his plan, but he argued that lower healthcare costs would mitigate the difference.
Dig deeper: Read Mary Jackson’s report in Vitals about Planned Parenthood’s big spending plans for the 2020 election.
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
news2mePosted: Wed, 10/16/2019 02:04 pm
I'm sorry, but other than Bernie, I don't see any diversity in the candidates. They are ALL WHITE.
Clint WilliamsPosted: Wed, 10/16/2019 02:42 pm
Wait, Bernie is not white? Please explain. :D
Clint WilliamsPosted: Wed, 10/16/2019 02:44 pm
I know you're kidding around, but more seriously, there's plenty of surface diversity among the democratic candidates. The problem is that there is no ideological diversity.
news2mePosted: Wed, 10/16/2019 08:53 pm
I know Bernie is Jewish but he is still perceived as white. No one talks about him being Jewish. The Dem. party is anti-semitic. Does the Jewish community really think that they won't be thrown to the lions (muslims) when it all comes down to it? Is HE really that delusional? Are all Jewish folks that delusional about voting Dems in power? I imagine the Dems would throw Christians to the lions first because we might speak up for Jews when the time came. It's a scarey thing.
news2mePosted: Wed, 10/16/2019 02:10 pm
Biden being front and center shows how Dems can get away with anything. Biden has NOT gotten so much as a slap on the wrist.
XionPosted: Wed, 10/16/2019 05:13 pm
There are clearly two realities in America today. Much of what was said in the debate is not objectively true. And most of their ideas will not work. Yet they stand united with much of the media.
OldMikePosted: Thu, 10/17/2019 01:43 am
A) The Lord is in control.
B) The Democratic candidates really don’t show much diversity. They echo each other in their demands for abortion; socialist policies that rob productive people to support the slackers; open borders; and taking rights from Christians in order to allow the GLBTetc. crowd more “freedom”; and so forth.
C) It appears the American People are both weary and wary of Dem demands as mentioned in B, above.
and D) The Lord is still in control! If a Democrat becomes President, it is the Lord’s will that we deal with it. If a more-or-less conservative but somewhat out of control Republican, i.e. Donald Trump, is re-elected, that is also what the Lord wills for us. If somehow a better and more consistent conservative candidate becomes President, again, that is the Lord’s will for us.
Cyborg3Posted: Thu, 10/17/2019 02:41 am
A) Yes God is in control but he expects us to do our part like voting for conservatives and those most aligned with God’s word. We are wobbling on the edge where if the Democrats gain control and they implement all their plans for radical spending, them we will see the economic destruction of our country. This doesn’t include what they will do against our freedoms and religious rights! It is a scary time we live in if your eyes are open to see it. Unfortunately, some Christians can only see Trump and don’t see the death and destruction staring them in their faces.
B) Yes, the Democrat agenda is scary which you point out well.
C) Agreed!
D) Yes, it could be the Lord’s will to punish us for we well deserve it but we should never give up standing for the Christian cause! When God ask’s me to beat the ground with sticks, I will do it a hundred times! Let us stand up for our faith with wisdom and strength! Let us not let the devil cause us to battle ourselves for that is the sure way for defeat! I don’t buy for a minute that Trump is “out of control”! Yes, he is unorthodox but I doubt any other president has faced such fierce propaganda, lies, distortions, and fake impeachment! He was spied on by Obama and many of the people around him have been taken down by this witch hunt to get Trump. The Russian collusion was a hoax from day one but the dishonest officials focused on Trump and never went after the real corruption of the Democratic Party! The attack was also focused on Brett Cavanaugh to their shame!