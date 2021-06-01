Democrats clinch Senate control

The Associated Press called the second race for the U.S. Senate in Georgia for Democrat Jon Ossoff on Wednesday afternoon after Raphael Warnock claimed a victory for the state’s other seat early in the morning.

What does that mean for Congress? The defeat of Republican incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler gives Democrats control of both chambers of Congress along with the White House. With the Senate divided evenly between the two parties, Vice President–elect Kamala Harris will have a tie-breaking vote, making it easier for President-elect Joe Biden to pursue his political priorities. The evenly matched chamber will be vulnerable to filibusters, however.

Dig deeper: Read Jamie Dean’s report about how the race will impact the political landscape in the United States.