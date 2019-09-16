Democrats call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment
by Harvest Prude
Posted 9/16/19, 12:42 pm
Democrats once again took aim at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Sunday after The New York Times published a new accusation of sexual misconduct against him. In one paragraph of the Times’ essay, adapted from an upcoming book, a former Yale University classmate said he saw Kavanaugh expose himself to a woman at a drunken dorm party and friends forced her to touch him.
How likely is impeachment? Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders, all candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, called for Kavanaugh’s removal from the court. While an impeachment effort might gain the needed majority in the House, it likely would not get a two-thirds vote of support in the Republican-controlled Senate. The Senate has never convicted a Supreme Court justice, though it has found lower-level judges guilty of impeachable offenses. President Donald Trump tweeted that people are looking to “destroy” Kavanaugh and he should sue. Kavanaugh has previously denied all instances of sexual misconduct. The Times later updated the essay to say the alleged victim declined to be interviewed and friends said she does not remember the incident.
Dig deeper: Read Jamie Dean’s Whirled Views journal that called for both introspection and truth during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing a year ago, when he was first accused of sexual assault.
Rich277Posted: Mon, 09/16/2019 12:49 pm
https://babylonbee.com/news/new-york-times-reveals-source-on-kavanaugh-allegations-was-reputable-nigerian-prince
OldMikePosted: Mon, 09/16/2019 01:32 pm
Yes, those bringing these accusations are about as trustworthy as those legendary Princes!
With nothing at all that would stand up in court, Dem candidates run with this wild tale and demand impeachment!
It’s gone way beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome. I figure a lot of libs surely must be suffering ill effects from too many acid trips.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 09/16/2019 01:41 pm
“The Times later updated the essay to say the alleged victim declined to be interviewed and friends said she does not remember the incident.”
Sure, put the spectacular headlines (about the accusations) in front of everyone, then the disclaimer comes out later on the back page where it gets 1% of the attention the accusations got.
Typical “unbiased” mainstream media TDS.
Janet BPosted: Mon, 09/16/2019 05:26 pm
Could you use a picture of Justice Kavanaugh that doesn't make him look angry and mean?
Really, why use such an unflattering picture?
Cyborg3Posted: Mon, 09/16/2019 07:51 pm
I feel like I am reading a hit job on Kavanaugh by a magazine that claims to be Christian! The NY Times is NOT an unbiased source and actually has been leading the propaganda campaign against Christians, conservatives, and Trump! This battle is about keeping abortion legal and they are trying to force Kavanaugh to recuse himself should the abortion issue force its way to the Supreme Court. They know that Ginsburg will likely have to step down and if Trump appoints another pro-life judge, then there will be a majority on the court to reverse Roe v Wade - a jubilant day for Christians and other pro-lifers!
Here is a link to an article about the real reason to go after Kavanaugh.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/book-kavanaugh-accusers-attack-motivated-by-defending-roe-v-wade
We are called to be wise in scripture and so let us not be manipulated by the world’s propaganda!
news2mePosted: Mon, 09/16/2019 08:11 pm
"a former Yale University classmate" was probably the person who did it AND/OR
he does need the money to pay off his college loans
All this because they think he might vote against abortion. SO SAD...