Democrats call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment

Democrats once again took aim at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Sunday after The New York Times published a new accusation of sexual misconduct against him. In one paragraph of the Times’ essay, adapted from an upcoming book, a former Yale University classmate said he saw Kavanaugh expose himself to a woman at a drunken dorm party and friends forced her to touch him.

How likely is impeachment? Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders, all candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, called for Kavanaugh’s removal from the court. While an impeachment effort might gain the needed majority in the House, it likely would not get a two-thirds vote of support in the Republican-controlled Senate. The Senate has never convicted a Supreme Court justice, though it has found lower-level judges guilty of impeachable offenses. President Donald Trump tweeted that people are looking to “destroy” Kavanaugh and he should sue. Kavanaugh has previously denied all instances of sexual misconduct. The Times later updated the essay to say the alleged victim declined to be interviewed and friends said she does not remember the incident.

