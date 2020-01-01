Democrats attack DeJoy, Trump over mail changes

WASHINGTON—House Democrats plan to vote on legislation that would stop the U.S. Postal Service from making changes such as stopping overtime pay, removing mail collection boxes, and reorganizing the executive team before November’s election. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ended the August recess for House members early to address the debate over Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s modifications to the agency.

What are the concerns? Many Democrats believe DeJoy, who took over the Postal Service in June, has intentionally slowed service to prevent efficient mail-in balloting. DeJoy said he designed all changes to the agency’s operations to increase efficiency, cut costs, and improve sustainability. Several New York Democrats and elderly American voters on Monday sued DeJoy and President Donald Trump demanding sufficient funding for the Postal Service. They argue DeJoy and Trump are sabotaging the mail-in balloting process. The plaintiffs include 97-year-old Mary Winton Green, whom doctors told not to go to a polling place to vote. DeJoy has agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee next week, and Democrats are pushing the Senate to reconvene and consider any legislation the House passes.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.