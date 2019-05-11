Democrats air testimony from closed hearings

WASHINGTON—Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told lawmakers she felt like President Donald Trump’s allies led a smear campaign against her to get her ousted from her post. House Democrats participating in closed-door impeachment hearings released her testimony on Monday along with that of Michael McKinley, a former adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. McKinley said he resigned because “domestic politics [were] being injected into the work of foreign affairs” in Ukraine.

How much information is available? So far, House committees have released 15 hours of testimony and 473 pages of interview notes from the impeachment hearings. They plan to publish more on Tuesday. The people interviewed all had some knowledge of Trump’s policy toward Ukraine, which the president is accused of manipulating for political gain. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the testimony did not bolster the case for impeachment because the witnesses “had not much to do with the underlying issue.”

