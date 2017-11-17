Democrats agree on Franken ethics investigation

WASHINGTON—Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., apologized Thursday after a woman accused him of sexual harassment. Democrats aren’t sure what the future should hold for their embattled colleague, but most agree it should start with a Senate Ethics Committee review. Los Angeles radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden wrote that in 2006 Franken forcibly kissed her and groped her while she slept—she posted a photo as proof. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., immediately called for an ethics probe. His counterpart, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., agreed with McConnell after Franken admitted to the conduct and welcomed the review. “I respect women,” Franken wrote in a lengthy apology. “I don’t respect men who don’t. And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed.” Tweeden said she accepted Franken’s apology and is not demanding the senator resign. Rebecca Otto, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Minnesota, urged Franken to leave office. “Al Franken is my friend, but we can’t have a double standard,” she said in a statement. “I believe it’s in the best interest of Minnesotans and of women everywhere for Sen. Franken to resign.”