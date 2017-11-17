Democrats agree on Franken ethics investigation
by Evan Wilt
Posted 11/17/17, 12:02 pm
WASHINGTON—Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., apologized Thursday after a woman accused him of sexual harassment. Democrats aren’t sure what the future should hold for their embattled colleague, but most agree it should start with a Senate Ethics Committee review. Los Angeles radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden wrote that in 2006 Franken forcibly kissed her and groped her while she slept—she posted a photo as proof. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., immediately called for an ethics probe. His counterpart, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., agreed with McConnell after Franken admitted to the conduct and welcomed the review. “I respect women,” Franken wrote in a lengthy apology. “I don’t respect men who don’t. And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed.” Tweeden said she accepted Franken’s apology and is not demanding the senator resign. Rebecca Otto, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Minnesota, urged Franken to leave office. “Al Franken is my friend, but we can’t have a double standard,” she said in a statement. “I believe it’s in the best interest of Minnesotans and of women everywhere for Sen. Franken to resign.”
Evan Wilt
Evan is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Washington, D.C.
OldMikePosted: Fri, 11/17/2017 01:52 pm
Good grief! I am most definitely NOT an Al Franken fan! But I understand all Franken did was clown around with his hands near the sleeping woman while someone snapped a pic. Questionable “humor,” yes, I get that. And a kiss that may have been part of a skit they were performing together?
Truth? I’ve done stuff like that (and sometimes slapped-my-head-what-was-I-thinking) And women have done stuff like that to me! Sure, us rednecks don’t know where to draw the line sometimes, any more than East Coast or Hollywood Sophisticates!
Maybe we all just need to take a deep breathe and call a moratorium on this stuff for a little while?
OldMikePosted: Fri, 11/17/2017 01:58 pm
And I want to add, although I’ve had a strong dislike for Senator Franken and some of the positions he has held, I’m feeling a great deal of sympathy for the man, and respect how he’s dealing with this issue.