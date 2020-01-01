Democratic debates kick off Wednesday

The first debates of the 2020 presidential campaign season are set to take place this week in Miami, with so many Democrats seeking their party’s nomination that the Democratic National Committee split the field in two. The first group of candidates square off Wednesday night, followed by a second group on Thursday. The DNC used a random selection process to divide the candidates.

Thursday night promises to be the blockbuster debate of the two, with four of the leading candidates taking part: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Kamala Harris of California, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The stage Thursday will also include Sens. Michael Bennet of Colorado and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, writer Marianne Williamson, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Wednesday night’s contest will include Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachussetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, former U.S. Reps. John Delaney of Maryland and Beto O’Rourke of Texas, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

There will be no opening statements. Candidates will have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds for follow-ups. NBC News anchor Lester Holt, Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, Telemundo and NBC News anchor Jose Diaz-Balart, Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd, and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow will question the candidates. The debates will air from 9 to 11 p.m. EDT on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo.