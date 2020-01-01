Democratic debate sorts moderates from progressives

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren took center stage Tuesday during the first night of a second pair of Democratic presidential debates in Detroit. The pair of progressive senators defended against charges from the other more moderate candidates that “wish-list economics” could cost their party a shot at the White House in 2020.

What distinguished the candidates from each other? Progressives and moderates are split on universal healthcare, healthcare for immigrants, free college for everyone, and climate policy, while largely agreeing on social issues like gun control and raising the minimum wage. Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney and others argued that the proposals offered by Sanders and Warren to abolish the private insurance market and cover all Americans through a government system would scare off voters. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said Democrats “might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump” if they endorse positions that are too extreme. Warren hit back at the moderates: “I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for.” And Sanders argued his health plan is “not radical.”

Next up: Wednesday night’s tilt features front-runner Joe Biden pitted against Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. Both have criticized the former vice president’s record on racial issues. The debate airs at 8 p.m. EDT on CNN.