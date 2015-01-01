Democratic candidates debate Iran

With the Iowa caucuses less than three weeks away, six Democratic presidential contenders squared off Tuesday night for the first debate of 2020. CNN hosted former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, billionaire Tom Steyer, and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. Democrats in the state will caucus Feb. 3 to divide up their delegates among the candidates at this summer’s Democratic National Convention.

What stood out? All of the candidates agreed they would reverse President Donald Trump’s Iran policy by rejoining the 2015 nuclear agreement, but they differed on whether the U.S. military should remain in the Middle East. While Warren said it’s time to bring home U.S. soldiers, Biden said troops should stay to counter the Islamic State threat. Candidates also debated healthcare, the environment, and electability. Sanders flatly denied a claim that he told Warren in 2018 that a woman could not win the presidential election.

Dig deeper: Read more about the dispute between Sanders and Warren at Axios.