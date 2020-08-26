Democracy in danger in Tanzania

When Tanzanian President John Magufuli took office back in 2015, he vowed to root out corruption and financial inefficiency. But Tanzanians have seen increased repression of freedoms and rising authoritarianism under the 60-year-old leader. Activists say the government has stepped up pressure on the opposition, nonprofit groups, and foreign and local media ahead of the next election on Oct. 28.

Magufuli will face 14 other presidential candidates in his reelection bid. One, Tundu Lissu, returned in July from Belgium, where he lived after surviving 16 bullet wounds from an assassination attempt in 2017. Lissu and members of other opposition parties complained that the electoral commission disqualified dozens of their candidates for parliament and local councils for “unfair reasons.”

“There’s no credible democratic election without credible opposition candidates,” he said.

On June 23, police stormed an internal meeting of the Alliance for Change and Transparency, known as the Wazalendo party, in southern Tanzania and detained eight people, including party leader Zitto Kabwe. Officers charged them with “endangering the peace” and required them to report to the police every three weeks. Kabwe warned that the vote in October holds heavy significance: “Either we defend democracy, or we return to a one-party system.”

The administration’s heavy-handedness also extends to journalists and others who publicly criticize the government. Tanzania has dropped from 70th to 124th on the Reporters Without Borders annual press freedom index since Magufuli assumed office—the greatest decline in any country within the same period. Tanzanian authorities revoked three media outlets’ licenses over their political coverage and reports on the coronavirus pandemic. In August, the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority banned local media from broadcasting foreign content without official clearance. Government officers must follow foreign correspondents who formed partnerships with local journalists. Human Rights Watch reported government officials have arrested at least 17 opposition party members and critics of the government since mid-June. In July, police arrested Muslim leader Ponda Issa Ponda for nine days after he held a news conference calling for free and fair elections.

The Africa Center for Strategic Studies said legislation has solidified the party’s hold on power. The 2020 Miscellaneous Amendments Act allowed the government to suspend civil society organizations and political parties, while another law criminalized publishing statistics without state approval.

Michelle Gavin, a senior fellow for Africa Studies with the Council on Foreign Relations expressed skepticism about the outcome of the upcoming vote: “The stage increasingly looks to be set for an election that serves the interests of the current leader, but erodes popular trust in democracy itself.”