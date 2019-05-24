Delayed aid

WASHINGTON—While the Democratic-majority House of Representatives has focused on investigating President Donald Trump, and the Republican-controlled Senate has worked on confirming the president’s picks for the judiciary and executive branch, major bipartisan legislation has fallen by the wayside. One item lingering on the congressional to-do list is relief for states recovering from natural disasters, some of which happened more than a year ago.

Lawmakers have sparred for months over how much aid should be provided to stricken communities, which disasters should be included in the relief effort, and what additional priorities to tack onto the bill.

Last month, Senate Democrats prevented the bill from passing due to a dispute over additional aid to Puerto Rico for recovery from Hurricane Maria in 2017. President Donald Trump had vowed not to give the Puerto Rican government any more money and accused the U.S. territory of mismanaging the funds it had already received. Lawmakers previously authorized $41 billion for the island’s recovery, though not all of that has been released.

Senate Republican leadership agreed to a compromise that would have provided $900 million in aid to Puerto Rico. The deal also rejected the White House request for $4.5 billion in emergency funding to beef up security at the U.S. southern border, which was initially favored by Republicans. Despite that, Trump said at a White House event on May 23, “I totally support” the disaster relief bill.

That same day, the Senate passed a $19 billion aid package by a 85-8 vote. That bill would help Midwestern states hit by flooding, California communities devastated by last summer’s wildfires, and hurricane-ravaged states like Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. But once it reached the House, several Republicans prevented the bill from reaching the president’s desk.

By end of last week, many House lawmakers had already left Washington for the weeklong Memorial Day recess. Instead of calling members back, Democratic House leadership attempted to pass the bill in pro forma sessions via unanimous consent. If all members present agreed to the measure, it would have been approved, but on Friday, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, one of three members in the chamber, objected. He argued the bill should include funding for the immigration and humanitarian crisis at the U.S. southern border and that members should be in town to vote. Roy also said cuts to the budget elsewhere should have offset the bill’s increase in spending.

Then on Tuesday, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., blocked another attempt to pass the bill via unanimous consent. He voiced objections not about the bill itself, but about the manner in which Democratic leadership tried to pass it. He said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., should have “called a vote on this bill before sending every member of Congress on recess.”

Some conservative groups praised Roy and Massie. The Conservative Partnership Institute’s Rachel Bovard wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner that members of Congress should be able to debate and add amendments to items of the bill that did not directly relate to disaster funding. She noted that the bill contains “$55 million for the Head Start program, $1 million for worker training programs, extends the insolvent National Flood Insurance Program without making any reforms for the 11th time, and modifies the federally subsidized crop insurance program to cover the production of industrial hemp.”

The bill could face a third vote this week. If it is blocked again, the House will have to wait till it reconvenes on Monday to consider it.

Some Republicans, notably those representing disaster-stricken areas, are joining Democrats in decrying their colleagues for the blockade. Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., said lawmakers have already waited far too long to act, noting that aid might come too late for agricultural communities, WTVY-TV reported. “We are far past the window for our farmers to get a crop in the ground,” she said.