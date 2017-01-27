Delaware legalizes abortion through all nine months

Another reprieve for baby Charlie Gard
Once again in the nick of time, a British court gave 10-month old Charlie Gard a reprieve just before doctors planned to remove his life support.
The baby has a rare genetic disorder that has left him deaf and blind. A U.S. doctor has offered an experimental treatment his parents want to try.
British courts ruled multiple times in favor of doctors’ wishes to remove life support, but his parents appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France. The court put a hold on removing his life support until midnight Tuesday. —S.G.
Missouri governor calls special, pro-life session
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens called a special session for lawmakers last week to look at abortion policies and a St. Louis ordinance that creates a protected class for abortion supporters.
The ordinance requires employers, landlords, and lending agencies to refrain from “discriminatory” actions against someone’s “reproductive health decision.” Pro-life groups have filed suit, saying it violates their free speech rights and existing Missouri law.
Greitens said last week the rule creates “an abortion sanctuary” in the city.
The special session is slated to begin today. —S.G.
Texas bans dismemberment abortions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill last week banning a late-term abortion procedure that removes babies piece-by-piece from the womb. The procedure, known as “dilation and evacuation,” is the most common form of late-term abortion. Pro-life advocates rejoiced while pro-abortion advocates vowed to fight the new law in court. Abortion advocates have blocked similar bills in Alabama, Louisiana, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Arkansas so far has retained its law signed earlier this year. —S.G.
Fetal facial recognition
Babies can discern face-like patterns before they are even born, according to a new study by a group of British researchers. The researchers used a trio of dots of light shone into pregnant women’s wombs; when the dots were oriented like a face, babies tended to turn their heads toward them. When they were oriented upside-down, babies ignored them. —S.G.