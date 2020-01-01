DeJoy: Postal Service ready for election

WASHINGTON—Postmaster General Louis DeJoy denied any knowledge of the alleged removal of mail processing equipment from post offices before the claims recently became public. In a virtual hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday, he said his agency was “fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time.” DeJoy also reiterated his promise to not make any substantive changes to the Postal Service’s operation before November’s general election.

What did committee members ask DeJoy? Senate Republicans, for the most part, defended him. Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said the postmaster general’s cost-saving attempts were “now being cynically used to create this false political narrative.” Democrats pressed DeJoy about the potential sabotage of mail-in balloting and the effect of delayed mail on low-income families and rural communities. He is scheduled to appear before a House committee on Monday.

