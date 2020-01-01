DeJoy delays Postal Service changes

WASHINGTON—By Tuesday, more than 20 states had sued Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, accusing him of slowing down U.S. Postal Service operations to prevent mail-in voting in November’s general election. DeJoy responded, saying he would suspend any changes until after Election Day. All mailboxes and processing equipment will remain in place, and the agency will continue to approve overtime. “The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall,” DeJoy said.

Will this move stop the outcry against the Postal Service? Two Democratic state attorneys general, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Bob Ferguson of Washington, said they would proceed with their lawsuits against DeJoy. “We need to see binding action to reverse these changes,” Shapiro said. DeJoy plans to testify before Senate committees on Friday and before House committees on Friday and Monday.

Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report in The Stew about how Postal Service funding affected the debate over the coronavirus stimulus package in April.