DeJoy defends Postal Service changes

WASHINGTON—Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Monday he did not order the removal of collection boxes and mail processing equipment or the end of overtime pay. Democrats pressed him on his past donations to President Donald Trump’s campaign, delays in mail delivery, and the possibility of mail-in ballots flooding the U.S. Postal Service. DeJoy urged voters to request ballots and submit them early but reiterated that the agency could handle election mail.

Will any changes come from the hearings? Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., accused DeJoy of sabotaging the Postal Service and asked if he would bring back any removed shipping equipment. DeJoy said he would not but emphasized he would stop further changes until after the election. DeJoy previously has defended changes as cost-saving measures. “Am I the only one in this room who understands that we have a $10 billion a year loss?” he asked Monday.

