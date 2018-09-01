Declaration of independence

WASHINGTON—Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have pressed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing to tip his hand on hot-button issues such as abortion, religious liberty, and presidential power, but Kavanaugh has mostly kept a strong poker face.

The nominee has insisted he is “pro-law,” committed to judicial independence, and has a deep respect for the Constitution. His steady answers contrasted with raucous protests in the room. U.S. Capitol Police arrested more than 70 protesters the first day. The intense interruptions on Tuesday caused Kavanaugh’s daughters, ages 13 and 10, to be quickly escorted from the room.

After questioning began Wednesday, Democratic senators grilled Kavanaugh on whether Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion, was “settled law.” Kavanaugh called the case “an important precedent of the Supreme Court” but did not say whether he believed it was correctly decided.

Senators on both sides of the aisle asked Kavanaugh about his 300-plus opinions, particularly his dissenting opinions in a case involving an illegal immigrant minor wanting an abortion and another in which he argued against a semi-automatic rifle ban. He stood by both.

Kavanaugh continually emphasized the importance of following Supreme Court precedent. He spoke strongly against judges who practice judicial activism, following their personal preferences over the law. When pressed by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on whether that included Roe, Kavanaugh said, “I don’t get to pick and choose what Supreme Court precedent I follow. I follow them all.” He did acknowledge that the high court occasionally reverses previous rulings and called the 1954 decision to end segregation in Brown v. Board of Education “the single greatest moment in Supreme Court history.”

Sen. Dick Blumenthal, D-Conn., asked if Kavanaugh would recuse himself if the president came before him in a civil or criminal case. Kavanaugh said he could not commit himself in advance, saying judges have to be independent.

During questioning from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Kavanaugh briefly touched on religious liberty: “No matter what God you worship, or if you worship no God at all, you are protected equally. … The religious tradition reflected in the First Amendment is a foundational part of American liberty. It’s important for us as judges to recognize that.”

Kelly Shackelford, CEO of First Liberty, told me he believes if Kavanaugh is is confirmed, the Supreme Court will send more decisions back to the states and lawmakers rather than flexing its muscles along conservative lines. “Five people who know their job isn’t to be politicians but simply to interpret the law means … power will devolve from Supreme Court back to people,” he said.

Support for Kavanaugh likely will extend across the aisle by a hair’s breadth. A recent poll shows incumbent Democratic senators facing reelection are under pressure in red states to confirm the judge. They include Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana, all of whom voted for the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Votes in committee and on the Senate floor for Kavanaugh’s confirmation will likely occur later this month.