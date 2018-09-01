Declaration of independence

Truth or fiction?
President Donald Trump is dismissing an upcoming book by journalist Bob Woodward as a work of fiction, as Trump’s administration pushes back against the portrayal of a White House in disarray with aides actively seeking to thwart the president.
Top officials have issued statements distancing themselves from remarks in the book, Fear: Trump in the White House, and Trump suggested a change in libel laws to allow legal recourse against the negative picture of his presidency painted by a string of recent books.
“Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost,” the president wrote on Twitter, a day after excerpts of Woodward’s book were released. “Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws?”
An overview published by The Washington Post, where Woodward is an editor, describes aides as being appalled by Trump’s grasp of world affairs, speaking derisively of the president, and removing documents from his desk to prevent him from taking action. An opinion column published Wednesday in The New York Times by an anonymous administration official also says aides are working to prevent the president from taking actions they believe would be detrimental to the country.
Woodward describes the staff as engaging in an “administrative coup d’etat.”
Defense Secretary James Mattis and White House chief of staff John Kelly, who are both quoted as contemptuous of the president, denied making remarks mentioned in the book.
“The idea I ever called the president an idiot is not true,” Kelly said in a statement.
Woodward is best known for his coverage of the Watergate scandal that ultimately led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974. Ari Fleisher, a press secretary for President George W. Bush, noted that he’d “been on the receiving end” of Woodward’s reporting before.
“There were quotes in it I didn't like,” Fleisher said. “But never once—never—did I think Woodward made it up.”
Current White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed the book consists of “fabricated stories” from “former disgruntled employees, told to make the president look bad.”
Trump pointed to statements by Mattis and Kelly and declared, “The book means nothing. It's a work of fiction.”
The Woodward book and the New York Times op-ed likely will fuel claims of a so-called “deep state” of bureaucrats seeking to undermine the president.
“I’m draining the Swamp, and the Swamp is trying to fight back,” Trump tweeted. “Don’t worry, we will win!” —Anne K. Walters