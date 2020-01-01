Debate showcases top seven Democratic candidates
by Harvest Prude
Posted 12/20/19, 01:09 pm
Presidential hopefuls in the sixth Democratic debate on Thursday night wrangled over education, electability, the environment, experience, and healthcare. But they unanimously agreed that the U.S. House of Representatives did the right thing in impeaching President Donald Trump this week. Former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg; tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang; billionaire Tom Steyer; and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota participated in the event hosted by PBS and Politico in Los Angeles.
What stood out? After a steady rise in the polls, Buttigieg fielded attacks from his rivals. Warren called him out for wooing wealthy donors, saying, “Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States.” He retorted that he was the only candidate there who wasn’t a millionaire or billionaire. Meanwhile, Biden insisted he would work to find bipartisan consensus with Congress if elected.
OldMikePosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 04:54 pm
Well, it’s appropriate that there are seven...
news2mePosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 05:07 pm
They just might have a chance at becoming Pres. if Trump is taken out and there are no Republicans running.
A lot like California elections.