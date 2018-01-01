Death toll still climbing in California fires

Search and rescue officials in Northern California announced on Monday night the discovery of 13 more bodies in the incinerated town of Paradise, bringing the death toll in the Camp Fire to at least 42 people. Authorities set up a rapid DNA-analysis system and were bringing in cadaver dogs, mobile morgues, and more search teams to find and identity victims, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. Officials said they expected the death toll to rise in what is now the deadliest single fire in state history. In Southern California, firefighters continued to make progress containing the Woolsey Fire, a blaze that killed two in Malibu and destroyed more than 400 structures. The fire, which has burned nearly 150 square miles, should be fully contained by Thursday, officials said.