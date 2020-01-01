Death toll rises in West Coast wildfires

At least 35 people have died in the wildfires burning across California, Oregon, and Washington, with several others still missing. The National Weather Service issued red-flag warnings through Monday night in some of the affected areas due to low moisture and strong winds. The flames have burned down homes and cars and left the region with poor air quality that might not improve until October, said Incident Meteorologist Dan Borsum of the National Weather Service.

Can firefighters stop the blazes? In parts of Oregon, mist and favorable wind helped limit the spread of fires and allowed firefighters on Sunday to set containment lines and assess the extent of the damage. Two large fires remained uncontained in the state on Sunday as Red Cross volunteers from North Carolina arrived in Portland to set up evacuation points and other resources for those fleeing the disaster. President Donald Trump will visit California on Monday for a briefing.

