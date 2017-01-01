Death toll rises from collapsed bridge in Italy

Rescue workers continued to search for survivors Wednesday after a highway bridge collapse Tuesday in Italy resulted in the death of at least 39 people, including three children. A section of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa fell over an industrial zone, sending cars plummeting nearly 150 feet. Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borelli confirmed the number dead and said 15 others sustained injuries. Three French citizens were among those killed, according to the French Foreign Ministry. Italian officials continue to investigate the cause of the collapse. The Morandi Bridge is along a major highway connecting France and Milan.