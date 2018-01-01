Death toll rises in Greek wildfire

Fire officials in Greece on Monday raised the death toll to 91 from a wildfire that raged through a coastal area east of Athens last week, in what is considered Europe’s deadliest forest fire in more than a century. But the tally may not be complete: A Hellenic Fire Service spokeswoman said authorities have not yet indentified 28 sets of remains and 25 people are reported missing. It is not clear how many of those missing are among the unidentified remains. Dozens of volunteer divers, some of them retired navy SEALs, ventured into the sea again Sunday to look for the bodies of more victims. The search was abandoned, without result, because of a sudden storm. Greek authorities said they have reason to believe the fire resulted from arson and turned deadly because high winds buffeted the pine-forested seaside resorts. Some have criticized the Greek government for lack of preparation for fire season.