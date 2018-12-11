Death toll from Somali bombings rises

The death toll from four explosions outside a hotel in Mogadishu on Friday has risen to at least 53 people with more than 100 others injured, officials confirmed over the weekend. The first three bombs went off outside the Sahafi Hotel in the Somali capital. The fourth exploded as emergency responders attended to the injured. Capt. Mohamed Hussein confirmed the number but said it could continue to rise since many of the wounded suffered major injuries. Al-Qaeda-linked extremist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.