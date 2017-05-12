Death toll from renewed Yemeni clashes rises to 234

As many as 234 people have died in Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, as clashes continue between the Houthi rebels and supporters of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who reportedly died in fighting this week. Clashes between the two groups began last week, and the Houthis on Monday announced Saleh’s death. His supporters and the Houthi rebels claimed joint control of Sana’a three years ago, but Saleh gained the support of the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition after he said the Yemeni rebels would “turn a new page.” The Houthis accused him of betraying their alliance. The International Committee of the Red Cross said Tuesday the clashes wounded another 400 people as the Saudi coalition continued airstrikes in Sana’a Monday night. Jamie McGoldrick, coordinator with the United Nations humanitarian agency, said at least 25 airstrikes hit the city overnight. Civilians started to emerge from their houses Tuesday, but “people are bracing themselves for more,” McGoldrick said. The Saudi coalition welcomed the split between the two groups, seeing it as a chance to weaken the Houthi rebels. But the fighting shows no sign of letting up. Saleh’s son, Salah, in a Facebook post said he wouldn’t accept condolences for his father’s death until he avenges his blood. He called on Saleh’s followers to continue to fight the Houthis.