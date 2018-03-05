Death toll from Indian storm tops 100

A strong overnight storm in northern and western India killed at least 134 people and injured more than 160 others, Indian officials confirmed Thursday. The heavy rain and wind felled trees and power lines and destroyed houses. In the northern city of Agra, home of the Taj Mahal, the wind topped 80 mph. At least 43 people died in that city, said Sanjay Kumar, relief commissioner of Uttar Pradesh state. Kumar said another 64 people died and 67 others sustained injuries in Uttar Pradesh. The Press Trust of India news agency said 27 people died and 100 others sustained injuries from the storm in the western state of Rajasthan.