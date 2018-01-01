Deadly wildfire continues to rage in California

Fire crews are struggling to corral a deadly blaze in Northern California that over the weekend claimed four more lives as it doubled in size. Two young children and their great-grandmother and an unidentified man are now among six people who have died. The blaze claimed the lives of two firefighters earlier in the week.

Authorities continue to evacuate residents in harm’s way. “We’re not taking any chances moving forward, as we saw the fire behavior over the last several days,” said California Incident Commander Brett Gouvea. The fire started Monday and has displaced roughly 40,000 residents. The blaze wiped out the small community of Keswick, swept through the historic Gold Rush town of Shasta, and hit homes in Redding. California fire officials said more than 10,000 firefighters were working to stop the progress of 14 large wildfires across the state. President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration on Saturday, allowing affected counties to access federal aid.