Deadly typhoon strikes southern China

Rescuers in southern China scrambled Thursday to rescue survivors after Typhoon Hato swept across the region, killing at least 16 people and injuring more than 150. The government broadcaster in the Chinese territory of Macau said the typhoon is the strongest to hit the area since 1968, leaving eight dead there. Images showed cars underwater, uprooted trees, and people swimming in the streets. China’s official Xinhua news agency said eight more people died in neighboring Guangdong province with one person missing. The agency said authorities moved nearly 27,000 people to temporary shelters as flooding left nearly 2 million households without power. Strong winds and heavy rain also hit nearby Hong Kong leaving more than 80 people injured. Weather authorities have downgraded Hato to a tropical storm and it is expected to weaken even more as it moves inland over China.