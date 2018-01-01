Deadly typhoon hits Philippines, heads for Hong Kong and China

Typhoon Mangkhut struck the northern Philippines with high winds and heavy rain Saturday, causing landslides, destroying homes, and leaving at least 12 people dead. The strongest storm of the year to hit the island nation landed on the northeastern tip of Luzon before dawn and now heads toward Hong Kong and southern China. Hong Kong Security Minister John Lee Ka-chiu urged the city’s residents to prepare for the worst, while China’s National Meteorological Center issued an alert saying Mangkhut would make landfall somewhere on the coast in Guangdong province on Sunday afternoon or evening.