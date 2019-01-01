Deadly Typhoon Hagibis batters Japan

Japanese rescue crews searched for survivors on Monday after a powerful typhoon killed at least 36 people. Typhoon Hagibis made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday evening, bringing heavy rain and strong winds across the central and northern parts of the country. Japan’s Kyodo News agency said at least 16 people remained missing.

How much damage did the storm do? Meteorologists said it was the worst typhoon to hit Japan in more than six decades. It caused more than 20 rivers to overflow and flooded more than 1,200 homes. The government deployed 27,000 troops and other personnel to some of the worst-hit regions. Last month, Typhoon Faxai struck the Tokyo area, killing at least one person and leaving nearly a million homes without power.

