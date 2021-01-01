Deadly tornadoes kill five in Alabama

As many as eight tornadoes ripped through Alabama on Thursday, pulling out trees, destroying homes, and leaving thousands without power. All five deaths occurred in eastern Calhoun County, said John De Block, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an emergency declaration for 46 counties on Thursday.

What other southern states are affected? The National Weather Service said a fast-moving tornado tore across parts of Atlanta’s suburbs shortly after midnight. Forecasters issued warnings for flash floods, thunderstorms, and possible twisters from eastern Mississippi into western Georgia, and northward into Tennessee and Kentucky. The tornadoes are part of early spring “super cell” storms hitting the region.

Dig deeper: Track the tornado movement on the National Weather Service website.