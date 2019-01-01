Deadly tornado hits Havana

Heavy rains and a tornado caused at least three deaths and about 170 injuries in Havana on Sunday night. The natural disaster occurred in the eastern part of the Cuban capital and left much of the city without power. Floodwaters trapped cars already crushed by fallen trees, and the seven-story Daughters of Galicia Hospital for new and expectant mothers evacuated all patients after the storm sucked out many of its windows.

Julio Menendez, a 33-year-old restaurant worker, said Havana’s 10 de Octubre borough “looks like a horror movie,” adding, “The first thing I did was go hug my daughters.”